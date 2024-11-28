Hemant Soren meets father ahead of oath-taking





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrive in Ranchi to attend the oath ceremony of CM-designate Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand-CM designate Hemant Soren arrives at the residence of JMM national president Shibu Soren, ahead of his oath-taking ceremony. Hemant Soren will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today, after the JMM-led alliance won a majority in the Assembly elections. Earlier this week, Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.