Hemant Soren meets father ahead of oath-taking

Hemant Soren meets father ahead of oath-takingNovember 28, 2024 15:33
Jharkhand-CM designate Hemant Soren arrives at the residence of JMM national president Shibu Soren, ahead of his oath-taking ceremony. Hemant Soren will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand today, after the JMM-led alliance won a majority in the Assembly elections. Earlier this week, Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrive in Ranchi to attend the oath ceremony of CM-designate Hemant Soren.