RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hemant Soren becomes Jharkhand CM for 4th time

November 28, 2024  16:16
image
JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi on Thursday, amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders. 

 The 49-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the chief minister by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. The governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at a function held in Morabadi ground in Ranchi, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were present. 

 Prior to taking the oath, Soren, donning a kurta and pyjama, met JMM president and his father Shibu Soren. This is the fourth stint of the JMM leader as the chief minister.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why is Eknath Shinde going to Delhi today?
LIVE! Why is Eknath Shinde going to Delhi today?

Bangladesh court refuses to ban ISKCON amid violence
Bangladesh court refuses to ban ISKCON amid violence

The lawyer had sought a ban from the high court on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) after placing some newspaper reports related to the organisation on Wednesday.

'Thought nothing will happen after Babri case, but...'
'Thought nothing will happen after Babri case, but...'

A body representing the 'Khadims' of the Ajmer dargah has condemned a plea in a local court that seeks to declare the shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a temple, saying right-wing forces were trying to "isolate" Muslims and "disrupt"...

If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

CBI brings back Lashkar terrorist from Rwanda
CBI brings back Lashkar terrorist from Rwanda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Salman Rehman Khan, an alleged member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, from Rwanda. Khan was wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences in Bengaluru. He was traced to Rwanda and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances