Four workers, engineer injured as scaffolding for flyover collapses in TN

November 28, 2024  20:42
Four workers and an engineer sustained injuries when an iron scaffolding meant for constructing an arm of the flyover at the Goripalayam junction here collapsed, the police said on Thursday. 

The scaffolding was erected recently at the Palam station road for establishing the flyover's arm to connect the Goripalayam junction flyover. 

It collapsed all of a sudden on Wednesday night when the workers were pouring the concrete, the police said. 

The injured have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital here. 

The Sellur police have registered a case. -- PTI
