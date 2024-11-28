RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits J-K, no report of loss of life or damage

November 28, 2024  18:22
image
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. 

The earthquake was recorded at 4.19 pm, they said. 

The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km, officials said. 

They said so far there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property anywhere in the Kashmir Valley. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now property dispute erupts in Bikaner royal families
LIVE! Now property dispute erupts in Bikaner royal families

If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks.

Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time
Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time

JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi, amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders. This is Soren's fourth stint as chief minister. The JMM-led alliance won a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances