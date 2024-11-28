RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cop hurt as march to Bangladesh deputy high commission turns violent in Kolkata

November 28, 2024  17:55
An injured policeman during protest in Kolkata/ANI on X
A cop has been injured after a scuffle broke out between the police and members of the Hindu Mahasabha during a protest march to Bangladesh deputy high commission office in Kolkata on Thursday. 

Members of the Hindu Mahasabha were marching towards Bangladesh's deputy high commission in protest against the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. 

More details awaited. -- ANI
