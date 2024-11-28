RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Boyfriend harassed her: Family of dead AI pilot

November 28, 2024  13:27
Representational image
Family members of the 25-year-old Air India pilot found dead at her Mumbai home have alleged that her boyfriend, who has been arrested for abetment to suicide, would humiliate her publicly, harass her mentally and extort money from her, reports NDTV.

Srishti Tuli was found dead at her rented home in Mumbai's Marol area on Monday. She allegedly used a data cable to hang herself after an argument with her boyfriend Aditya Pandit (27) over the phone. 

Aditya has told police that he rushed to her flat to find the door locked. A key maker was called in, the door was opened Srishti was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have not found a suicide note in the flat. Read the full story here. 
