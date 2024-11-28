RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bangladesh HC refuses to ban ISKCON

November 28, 2024  14:32
Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das
The High Court on Thursday refused to ban ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh, a local newspaper reported days after a lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of a Hindu leader arrested on sedition charges.

 The lawyer had sought a ban from the high court on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) after placing some newspaper reports related to the organisation on Wednesday. 

 The court had asked the attorney general to inform it about the steps taken by the government regarding ISKCON's recent activities, according to The Daily Star. Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested this week, was earlier expelled from ISKCON. His arrest triggered clashes on Tuesday during which Advocate Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor, was killed. 

 When the High Court proceedings started on Thursday, the attorney general's office placed the information sought by the court before the bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury, The Daily Star said. Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Asad Uddin informed the HC bench that three separate cases have been filed in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif and ISKCON's activities, and 33 accused have been arrested in these cases. 

 The bench then hoped that the government would remain cautious about protecting the law and order situation and lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh, the newspaper added. India on Tuesday noted with deep concern Das' arrest and denial of bail, and urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups. -- PTI
