RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Anil Kapoor shares tender moment with wife at the Taj Mahal

November 28, 2024  12:49
image
Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently visited the iconic Taj Mahal and treated fans to a glimpse of their special outing. Anil took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the trip, where the couple looked both happy and stylish. 

 In one of the pictures, Anil and Sunita are seen posing sweetly together. Anil sported an all-black outfit, while Sunita dressed warmly for the winter weather. 

 Along with the pictures, Anil Kapoor added a caption, quoting Alain de Botton's On Love: "Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast heard in northwest Delhi near PVR
LIVE! Blast heard in northwest Delhi near PVR

Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...
Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...

'Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently'

'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'

'Young people say they know all this emphasis on Hindu-Muslim differences is politically motivated.''If you stop watching TV and turn off social media, you'll find the situation on the ground different.'

Priyanka takes oath as LS MP; 3rd Gandhi in Parliament
Priyanka takes oath as LS MP; 3rd Gandhi in Parliament

The 52-year-old, who joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament, took affirmation in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution soon after the...

ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi
ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked in New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances