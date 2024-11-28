RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


5-member panel to examine safety concerns about new Pamban Bridge: Vaishnaw

November 28, 2024  19:45
image
The railway ministry has set up a five-member panel to address the safety concerns raised by the rail safety commissioner about the new Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift bridge connecting the mainland with Rameswaram. 

The commissioner of railway safety, south circle, recently inspected the bridge as per norms and pointed out certain deficiencies with a direction to rectify these before starting passenger as well as freight train operations. 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We have set up a five-member committee under the guidance of additional members (Bridges) of the Railway Board which will examine the concerns raised by the commissioner of railway safety." 

"The committee has bridge experts from the Research Design and Standards Organisation and the Southern Railways along with an independent safety consultant," he said while interacting with reporters on Thursday. 

He said an in-depth safety analysis will be done by the committee in one-and-a-half months to address all aspects of the bridge's design. 

In a statement, the railway ministry said the 2.05-km-long Pamban Bridge with a unique 72-metre vertical lift span is one of its kind in the country. 

"The design of this steel bridge has been done by TYPSA, an international consultant. It was designed with European and Indian codes and the design was proof-checked by IIT-Chennai. Being designed by a foreign consultant, the Railway Board envisaged technical limitations in examination of design by the Railways and RDSO," it said. 

"The Railway Board decided on additional proof check of design by IIT-Bombay. After double proof check, the design of the bridge was approved by the Southern Railway," according to the statement. 

The ministry added the bridge has been constructed based on a design by a reputed International Consultant and duly proof-checked by the two most premier institutes of the country. -- PTI
