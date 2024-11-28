2000 boys register as girls to cheat in exam in UP





The incident came to light on Tuesday during the ongoing semester exams when it was found that the enrollment data did not match the actual number of students and was far lower than the total seats across the centres.





The undergraduate and postgraduate exams commenced on Nov 21. University examination controller Om Parkash said the irregularities took place at three colleges -- Major Angad Singh Mahavidyalaya, SBD College of Science and Education in Mainpuri, and Gulkandi Lalaram Mahavidyalaya in Mathura, the report added.





The varsity allows colleges with more female students to have 'self-centres' for semester exams wherein they can have their own staff members as invigilators.

Around 2000 male students were found to be registered as female students across three private colleges affiliated with Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra, reported the Times of India.