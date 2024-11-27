Won't obstruct BJP's decision on Maha CM: Shinde

So, the gist of Eknath Shinde's presser is that the Shiv Sena will not obstruct or stand in the way of any decision that the senior leadership of the BJP takes to decide on who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership. "Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," he said.