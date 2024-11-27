RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Will lead to peace in wider region: India welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

November 27, 2024  19:32
File image
File image
India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and said it hoped that these developments will lead to "peace and stability" in the wider region.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah began early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

"We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region," the ministry of external affair said in a statement.

In early October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had termed the conflict in West Asia as a cause of "great concern" and "deep worry", even as he had said that in a globalised world, a conflict anywhere actually creates problems everywhere.

Honestly today, whether it is the conflict in Ukraine or the conflict in the Middle East (West Asia), these are "big factors of instability, big factors of concern", Jaishankar had said during an event in New Delhi.                  

Long-displaced residents of south Lebanon have begun to return to their homes amid celebrations hours after the ceasefire, the reports in international media said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Decision on Maha CM after tomorrow's meeting: Ajit
LIVE! Decision on Maha CM after tomorrow's meeting: Ajit

CM likely from BJP; Sena, NCP may get dy CM posts
CM likely from BJP; Sena, NCP may get dy CM posts

Leaders of the Maharashtra NDA alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, are set to meet with the BJP's national leadership on Thursday to finalize the composition of the new state government. The meeting is expected to confirm...

Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'
'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'

'If you stay out of power for long, you become irrelevant, your party members become restless and start looking to jump ship.'

'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'

'This is injustice to Shinde. Are they trying to say that he is not good enough to be the CM?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances