Who will be Maharashtra CM? Fadnavis says...





On being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same.





"The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together..," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.





Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken. -- ANI

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday headed to the national capital, New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP top brass in an effort to resolve the impasse over the decision of who will be Chief Minister of the state.