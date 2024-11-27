RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump's picked his person for National Institutes of Health

November 27, 2024  09:54
image
US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya as the director of the National Institutes of Health, the country's top health research and funding institutions.

 With this, Bhattacharya becomes the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top administrative position.

 Earlier, Trump picked Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency along with Tesla owner Elon Musk. However, that is a voluntary position and does not need confirmation from the US Senate. "I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation's Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," Trump announced.

Sree Sreenivasan, CEO Digimentors tweets on X: "As you can see, I've been writing about @DrJBhattacharya being a deplorable member of the #DesiHallofShame since 2021. His being in charge of NIH is scary. Elon has ruined Twitter search, so I can't even find all the times I've pointed out, in detail, Dr. Bhattacharya's issues."See one of Sreenivasan's warning's on what Dr Bhattacharya said in 2022. Also read Archana Masih/Rediff.com's interview with Dr Bhattacharya in peak Covid, April 2020. COVID-19: 'There will be significant discoveries'
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman held for vandalism at Manipur MLAs' homes
LIVE! Woman held for vandalism at Manipur MLAs' homes

Israel, Hezbollah agree for truce after all-out war
Israel, Hezbollah agree for truce after all-out war

Describing the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah as the deadliest in decades, Biden said lasting security for the people of the two countries cannot be achieved only on the battlefield.

This Indian-American is Trump's health agency head
This Indian-American is Trump's health agency head

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the country's top health research and funding institutions. Bhattacharya, a professor of Health...

'Modi Was Not A Factor In Maharashtra'
'Modi Was Not A Factor In Maharashtra'

'Money power was deployed like an army in a war.''None of the MVA parties had that kind of money.'

Where India's Rich Invest In...
Where India's Rich Invest In...

The Indian market remains an attractive place to do business for the nation's entrepreneurs, with 75 per cent of them operating domestically.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances