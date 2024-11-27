Trump's picked his person for National Institutes of Health





With this, Bhattacharya becomes the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top administrative position.





Earlier, Trump picked Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency along with Tesla owner Elon Musk. However, that is a voluntary position and does not need confirmation from the US Senate. "I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation's Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," Trump announced.





Sree Sreenivasan, CEO Digimentors tweets on X: "As you can see, I've been writing about @DrJBhattacharya being a deplorable member of the #DesiHallofShame since 2021. His being in charge of NIH is scary. Elon has ruined Twitter search, so I can't even find all the times I've pointed out, in detail, Dr. Bhattacharya's issues."See one of Sreenivasan's warning's on what Dr Bhattacharya said in 2022. Also read Archana Masih/Rediff.com's interview with Dr Bhattacharya in peak Covid, April 2020. COVID-19: 'There will be significant discoveries'

