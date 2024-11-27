RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shinde: I called Mr Modi, Mr Shah and said...

November 27, 2024  16:12
Eknath Shinde presser: "I am a people's chief minister. If you ask anyone who is a people's person, my name crops up. I am not a person who is greedy for any position. I called the home minister, the prime minister yesterday, and told him that there shouldn't be any difficult to form the government because of me. I told him you should make a decision as the leader of NDA and the Mahayuti and just like your decision is final for the BJP, it is final for us. We want to work even more as part of the Mahayuti. We have been given a huge mandate and we have to take quick decisions. We have lots of work to do. We have to take this state ahead. Whatever decision the senior leadership of the BJP takes, the Shiv Sena will completely support that decision. Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena agrees, there is no speed-breaker from our part. We support their decision wholeheartedly.   
