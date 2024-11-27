RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sambhal: Posters of stone pelters to be put up

November 27, 2024  11:18
image
The Uttar Pradesh government will make protesters involved in the Sambhal violence pay for damage to public property while posters of "stone pelters" will be displayed at public places, an official said on Wednesday.

 Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site. 

 "The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson said. In a similar initiative, the government had previously put up posters of individuals linked to vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in 2020. 

These posters were displayed across several locations, including the state capital, but were later removed following a court order. The violence in Sambhal erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work. The situation escalated when the protesters clashed with security personnel, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones.

 So far, police have arrested 25 individuals and registered seven FIRs, which include charges against Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified suspects. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sambhal: Posters of stone pelters to be put up
LIVE! Sambhal: Posters of stone pelters to be put up

'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'

'This is injustice to Shinde. Are they trying to say that he is not good enough to be the CM?'

Defeated MVA candidates to seek EVM-VVPAT verification
Defeated MVA candidates to seek EVM-VVPAT verification

Candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance in Maharashtra have decided to seek verification of the EVM-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) units in their segments, following their defeat in the recent...

Mewar's Royal Vs Royal Battle Continues
Mewar's Royal Vs Royal Battle Continues

Mahendra Singh, whose death has convulsed the Mewar royal family's succession issues, was himself excluded from the family trust by his father who gave control to the younger son, Arvind Singh. It is this decision that years later has...

Adani, nephew not charged with bribes in US: Group
Adani, nephew not charged with bribes in US: Group

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case, the Adani Group said on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances