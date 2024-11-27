Russian national found carrying e-cigarette at Goa airport; case filed

The police booked the Russian, Eroshkin Aleksei, who was hiding the electronic cigarette in his socks, after an offence was filed at the Mopa airport police station, an official said.





The accused was about to board an Aeroflot flight to Russia from the airport when he was found in possession of the banned product, a police spokesman said.





A complaint against the foreign national was filed with the airport police by Rajesh Kumar Manjhee, a CISF staffer, and he was booked under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, Advertisement) ordinance, 2019, the spokesman said. A notice was issued to the accused under section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita , asking him to appear before the police, he added. -- PTI

