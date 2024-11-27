RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Renukaswamy 'menace to society', actor Darshan tells HC

November 27, 2024  20:05
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (centre)
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (centre)
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, argued before the Karnataka high court that the deceased was a "menace to society."

Senior advocate CV Nagesh, representing Darshan, made the statement during a hearing seeking bail for the jailed actor on Tuesday.                 

According to Nagesh, Renukaswamy had a history of sharing obscene images of women and had no regard for societal norms or respect for women. 

Nagesh stated that his behavior was reprehensible.

"A man with no respect for women, a lawless individual, has now been portrayed as a national hero, while my client, who is a hero in reel life, is being vilified as a villain," Nagesh said.

The lawyer also highlighted alleged procedural lapses in the investigation, including delays in conducting an inquest and a postmortem examination of the body, which was discovered by a security guard on June 9.                 

Furthermore, Nagesh refuted claims that Renukaswamy had been abducted on Darshan's orders, asserting that the victim had voluntarily travelled from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty is set to hear further arguments on Darshan's regular bail plea on November 28.

According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. 

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar in Bengaluru, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. 

It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Decision on Maha CM after tomorrow's meeting: Ajit
LIVE! Decision on Maha CM after tomorrow's meeting: Ajit

CM likely from BJP; Sena, NCP may get dy CM posts
CM likely from BJP; Sena, NCP may get dy CM posts

Leaders of the Maharashtra NDA alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, are set to meet with the BJP's national leadership on Thursday to finalize the composition of the new state government. The meeting is expected to confirm...

Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'
'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'

'If you stay out of power for long, you become irrelevant, your party members become restless and start looking to jump ship.'

'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'

'This is injustice to Shinde. Are they trying to say that he is not good enough to be the CM?'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances