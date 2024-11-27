RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit

November 27, 2024  09:56
Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is predicted in TN today
Rains continued overnight in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta areas affecting standing paddy crops and the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely in a few places in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, also part of the delta region.

 Rains submerged crops, partially and completely, at several places including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayilduthurai, Vedaranyam and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops over at least 2,000 acres were affected. -- PTI
