Pregnant woman dies while travelling in ambulance with oxygen





Palghar's Civil Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad said the health department has repeatedly raised concerns with authorities about the lack of specialised ambulances in the region. The woman, who was in labour pain, was brought to a rural hospital here in a critical state on Tuesday evening.





"If she had come earlier, we could have saved her," the health official said. Palghar Lok Sabha member Dr Hemant Savara said the health department should take necessary action into the matter and ambulance services should have adequate facilities.





Pinki Dongarkar, resident of Sarni village, went into labour on Tuesday evening. Her family immediately rushed her to Kasa rural hospital, but due to the critical nature of her condition, the staff there referred her to neighbouring Silvassa city (in the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu) for further medical attention.





However, despite frantic attempts by her family to secure an ambulance equipped with oxygen and necessary medical facilities through the '108' emergency service, their requests went unanswered, a health official said. -- PTI

