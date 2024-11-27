RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PM, Shah decision on CM in 2-3 days: NCP leader

November 27, 2024  18:13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final decision on who would be Maharashtra's next chief minister.   

Suspense over who would get the top post continues after the ruling Mahayuti coalition's spectacular success in the assembly elections, results of which were declared on November 23. 

"The decision on the chief minister's post will be taken by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah....It will be taken in two-three days. After that the process of government formation will start," said Tatkare, speaking to the media in Delhi. 

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, had not decided any formula for the CM post, he said. 

The MP from Raigad also slammed the Opposition for blaming Electronic Voting Machines.  

"It takes courage and large-heartedness to accept a defeat. The Opposition can not digest the fact that people have rejected them," he said. 

The Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the elections, bagging 230 of 288 assembly seats. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM, Shah decision on CM in 2-3 days: NCP leader
LIVE! PM, Shah decision on CM in 2-3 days: NCP leader

Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'
'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'

'If you stay out of power for long, you become irrelevant, your party members become restless and start looking to jump ship.'

'Something Fishy About Election Results'
'Something Fishy About Election Results'

'How can the voting percentage be higher than the actual polled votes?'

Chess C'ship: Gukesh bounces back to WIN third game
Chess C'ship: Gukesh bounces back to WIN third game

Gukesh secured a decisive victory in just 37 moves, showcasing his exceptional tactical prowess and strategic acumen.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances