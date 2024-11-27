Parliament proceedings disrupted till noon





As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues. Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.





Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later. Amid the din, one question was taken up. However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.





Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned on Wednesday amid opposition protests over various issues, including the Adani controversy and increasing incidents of crime in the national capital.





The proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am. Soon after listed papers were tabled in the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 18 notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the scheduled business and to take up issues related to the Adani Group, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and rising incidents of crime in Delhi. He, however did not accept the notices. -- PTI

