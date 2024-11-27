RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl Day 3: Cong demands discussion on Adani

November 27, 2024  10:32
Congress demanded discussion on the Adani indictment in the Parliament as both houses will meet for the third day of the winter session on Wednesday.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari moved adjournment notices in this regard before the commencement of the session today.

In a notice addressed to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance."

"The recent US indictment of Gautam Adani, involving over $265 million in bribes for solar power deals and securities fraud, casts a dark shadow over the Adani Group. The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing. PM Modi must answer questions regarding his friendship with Adani," said the notice. -- ANI
