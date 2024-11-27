RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl adjourned as govt won't discuss Adani: Cong

November 27, 2024  14:42
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that both Houses of Parliament got adjourned because of the government's "stubborn unwillingness" to agree to an immediate discussion on the latest revelations regarding the Adani Group. 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition continues to demand a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the entire "Modani scam". Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid opposition protests on various issues, including bribery charges related to the Adani Group. 

 "Today also both Houses of Parliament got adjourned because of the Govt's stubborn unwillingness to agree to an immediate discussion on the latest revelations regarding the Adani Group," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

 "The Opposition continues to demand a JPC investigation into the entire Modani scam - which has global ramifications and has been born out of the cozy relationship between the PM and Mr. Gautam Adani," he said. 

 Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar, and another key executive have been charged by the US Department of Justice of being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for the supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.
 -- PTI
