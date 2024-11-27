RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Opposition members storm out of Waqf panel meeting, return later

November 27, 2024  17:20
File pic
File pic
Opposition members on Wednesday stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that its proceedings had become a mockery. 

 They, however, returned to attend the meeting after an hour amid indications that the committee chairperson would seek an extension in its term. Sources said the panel's tenure might be extended till the first week of the Budget Session, adding that a final decision would have to be taken by the Lok Sabha.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde heads to Delhi after 'not upset' message
LIVE! Shinde heads to Delhi after 'not upset' message

Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'

'This is injustice to Shinde. Are they trying to say that he is not good enough to be the CM?'

'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'
'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'

'If you stay out of power for long, you become irrelevant, your party members become restless and start looking to jump ship.'

''Trump's Win Won't Affect Skilled Immigrants'
''Trump's Win Won't Affect Skilled Immigrants'

'As far as skilled immigration is concerned, the US needs Indian skills and Indian talent, and there are no two opinions about it even among US companies.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances