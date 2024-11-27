Opposition members storm out of Waqf panel meeting, return later





They, however, returned to attend the meeting after an hour amid indications that the committee chairperson would seek an extension in its term. Sources said the panel's tenure might be extended till the first week of the Budget Session, adding that a final decision would have to be taken by the Lok Sabha.

Opposition members on Wednesday stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that its proceedings had become a mockery.