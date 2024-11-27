RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

One dead, two critical after inhaling toxic fumes in Andhra pharma factory

November 27, 2024  17:43
image
One person died and two more are in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes in a pharma company here, said a police official on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred at the private company located at Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalli district around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and the affected workers started displaying symptoms around midnight, said the official. 

"Without taking any precautions, the workers cleaned fumes emanating from a reactor which underwent heavy pressure build up while mixing Hydrochloric Acid and chloroform. In that process, they inhaled those fumes," the official said. 

Anakapalli district Collector Vijaya Krishnan noted that up to 400 litres of HCL leaked from the reactor-cum-receiver tank (GLR-325) in liquid form and fell on the floor. 

However, the affected workers did not display symptoms immediately but started exhibiting them from around midnight in the form of cough and breathing issues, police said. Nine workers have been hospitalised. 

Superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha observed that no worker was injured during the industrial incident. 

Initially, the pharma company management admitted the nine workers at a private hospital in Gajuwaka and later shifted three of the critical ones to a corporate hospital in Vizag. 

Besides the single death and two critical cases on ventilator support, the remaining six are normal, said the collector. 

Krishnan identified the deceased person as Amit, a 23-year-old helper in the factory from Odisha. He died at 12.30 pm on Wednesday. 

According to the police, the company management did not alert the workers over the dangers of inhaling the toxic fumes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM, Shah decision on CM in 2-3 days: NCP leader
LIVE! PM, Shah decision on CM in 2-3 days: NCP leader

Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'
'Uddhav, Sharad Pawar's Future Is Shaky'

'If you stay out of power for long, you become irrelevant, your party members become restless and start looking to jump ship.'

'Something Fishy About Election Results'
'Something Fishy About Election Results'

'How can the voting percentage be higher than the actual polled votes?'

Chess C'ship: Gukesh bounces back to WIN third game
Chess C'ship: Gukesh bounces back to WIN third game

Gukesh secured a decisive victory in just 37 moves, showcasing his exceptional tactical prowess and strategic acumen.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances