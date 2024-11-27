One dead, two critical after inhaling toxic fumes in Andhra pharma factory





The incident occurred at the private company located at Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalli district around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and the affected workers started displaying symptoms around midnight, said the official.





"Without taking any precautions, the workers cleaned fumes emanating from a reactor which underwent heavy pressure build up while mixing Hydrochloric Acid and chloroform. In that process, they inhaled those fumes," the official said.





Anakapalli district Collector Vijaya Krishnan noted that up to 400 litres of HCL leaked from the reactor-cum-receiver tank (GLR-325) in liquid form and fell on the floor.





However, the affected workers did not display symptoms immediately but started exhibiting them from around midnight in the form of cough and breathing issues, police said. Nine workers have been hospitalised.





Superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha observed that no worker was injured during the industrial incident.





Initially, the pharma company management admitted the nine workers at a private hospital in Gajuwaka and later shifted three of the critical ones to a corporate hospital in Vizag.





Besides the single death and two critical cases on ventilator support, the remaining six are normal, said the collector.





Krishnan identified the deceased person as Amit, a 23-year-old helper in the factory from Odisha. He died at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.





According to the police, the company management did not alert the workers over the dangers of inhaling the toxic fumes. -- PTI

