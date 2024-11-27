RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha CM decision after consulting NCP, Sena: BJP

November 27, 2024  13:53
image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that the government in Maharashtra would be formed after taking everyone into confidence. 

 Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is an alliance of three parties. Therefore, a decision will be taken only after taking everyone into confidence. There is no delay because it has been only 4 days since the results were announced. Whatever Ramdas Athawale has said is his personal opinion. A stable government will be formed." 

 Earlier on November 26, Union Minister Ramdas Athawle had said that Devendra Fadnavis should lead the Mahayuti government, as "people of Maharashtra want him" to be the next Chief Minister, and Eknath Shinde can be the Deputy CM or join the Modi government. 

 Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and was appointed as the caretaker CM until the formation of the new government.

 However, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on who will lead the Maharashtra government. Republican Party of India (Athawale) president also said that Shinde is a bit "unhappy" after he came to know that the BJP high command has "finalised" Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM. Deadlock is there...when Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhaapy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there have to make a way ...Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM. Shinde can be made Union Minister," Athawale said. 

 He also suggested that Eknath Shinde can be made the Deputy Chief Minister or Union Minister in the BJP-led Centre. "Eknath Shinde can assume the charge of deputy CM. If he is not willing to be the deputy CM, he can be made Union Minister in PM Modi's cabinet... The people of Maharashtra want Devendra Fadnavis to be the CM...," Athawale told ANI. He said the BJP high command should take the decision soon after talking with all three leaders, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar. 

 The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mukul Rohatgi finds flaws in Adani indictment
LIVE! Mukul Rohatgi finds flaws in Adani indictment

Why don't you announce Fadnavis as CM?: Uddhav Sena
Why don't you announce Fadnavis as CM?: Uddhav Sena

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "If Devendra Fadnavis's name has been finalised, then announce it quickly; what is stopping you? Why are you depriving the people of Maharashtra of the promises made to them, why are you keeping them...

'Something Fishy About Election Results'
'Something Fishy About Election Results'

'How can the voting percentage be higher than the actual polled votes?'

Ruckus in Parliament over Adani, Sambhal violence
Ruckus in Parliament over Adani, Sambhal violence

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Govt to crack down on vulgar content on social media
Govt to crack down on vulgar content on social media

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for more stringent laws to curb vulgar content on social media platforms. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister suggested that the Parliamentary Standing Committee...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances