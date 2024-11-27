RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC directs Ashish Mishra to respond to allegations

November 27, 2024  12:07
Ashish Mishra. File pic
Ashish Mishra. File pic
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed former Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra to respond to allegation that witnesses were being threatened in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that claimed eight lives. 

 A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mishra, to file an affidavit clarifying his stand after he refuted the allegations. At the outset, a counsel appearing for one of the complainants in the case told the court that he has filed a plea in which he has said that witnesses were threatened by Mishra. Dave denied the allegations and said this is an "endless process".

 "It's not me in the photographs. This is not for this court, this is for outside," Dave said. The top court then asked Mishra to file an affidavit denying the allegations within four weeks. 

 On July 22, the top court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow. On January 25 last year, the top court had given Ashish Mishra interim bail in the "unfortunate ghastly incident".
