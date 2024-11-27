Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC directs Ashish Mishra to respond to allegations





A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mishra, to file an affidavit clarifying his stand after he refuted the allegations. At the outset, a counsel appearing for one of the complainants in the case told the court that he has filed a plea in which he has said that witnesses were threatened by Mishra. Dave denied the allegations and said this is an "endless process".





"It's not me in the photographs. This is not for this court, this is for outside," Dave said. The top court then asked Mishra to file an affidavit denying the allegations within four weeks.





On July 22, the top court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow. On January 25 last year, the top court had given Ashish Mishra interim bail in the "unfortunate ghastly incident".

