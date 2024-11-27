Ladki bahin knew who was their brother: Shinde





"There are lot of questions being asked if we are sad or upset. But we only know work. We are not upset. Our victory was historic. Till the very end of my life I will work for the people of Maharashtra. What I got is not important, what the people got is."

Eknath Shinde presser: "We have kept alive the legacy of Anand Dighe and Bal Thackeray. When we formed the government PM Modi assured as he will support us and over the last 2.5 years he has supported us. The decisions that we have taken are historic and unprecedented and I am proud of it. We have taken Maharashtra to the top most position. When MVA came Maharashtra slipped to the #3 position, when we came, the state moved to the top position again. The huge amount of votes is because of the work we did. The ladki bahin knew who was their real brother and they kept it in mind when then voted.