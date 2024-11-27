I'm a common man, I gave back to people: Shinde

Former Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addresses a presser. "I thank the people and voters of Maharashtra for the huge mandate. It was a landslide victory. I have travelled a lot during the election. I have worked and am still working as the worker of the party. For me, the CM was always a common man. The mandate is the result of the policies and programmes of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. I come from an ordinary family and I wanted to give back to the people if I was ever in a position of power."