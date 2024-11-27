RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


How long can Partha Chatterjee be kept in jail, asks SC

November 27, 2024  14:27
The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the ED over the low rate of convictions in money laundering cases, wondering for how long former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested over alleged irregularities in academic staff recruitment in the state, could be kept in jail. 

 A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said Chatterjee has been incarcerated for over two years and the trial in the case was yet to commence. 

 "What will happen if we don't grant bail? Trial is yet to commence, there are 183 witnesses in the cases. Trial will take time...How long can we keep him? That is the question. Here is a case where more than two years have gone. How to strike balance in such case?" the bench asked.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing ED. The top court remarked it also couldn't ignore that the allegations against the former minister were serious in nature and asked, "Mr Raju, if ultimately he is not convicted, what will happen? Waiting for 2.5-3 years is not a small period. What is your conviction rate? Even if the rate is 60-70 per cent, we can understand. But it is very poor." -- PTI
