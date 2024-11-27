Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, cyclonic storm brewing





Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and directed deployment of NDRF and State teams in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.





In total, 17 teams have been deployed and it includes Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts.





Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in some places.





Due to the rains, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed here in many areas including the arterial OMR Road and traffic flow was affected in several areas as roads came under sheets of water. Also, in Chennai, there was delay in the landing of seven flights.





On an average, areas under Chennai corporation limits received 5.35 cm rainfall and the highest was seen in Manali New Town (13.31 cm). Nagapattinam (11 cm), Mayiladuthurai (8.9 cm), Chengelpet (8.4 cm) and Tiruvarur (7.9 cm) were among the regions that witnessed heavy showers, the government said.





As many as 1,634 relief centres are ready for use if needed and a situation has not arisen so far warranting its utilisaiton anywhere in the state.





Generators, motor pums, boats and other equipment and machinery are on standby for use wherever needed. First-responders and volunteers are also ready for deployment.





State-run Aavin said it has taken all steps to ensure unhindered milk supply to the people.





According to the IMD, the depression over Bay of Bengal formed into a deep depression on Tuesday and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.







The deep depression was about 720 km south-southeast of Chennai and 520 km southeast of Nagapattinam and warned of squally/gale wind and rough to very rough sea condition.







In its bulletin, it said: "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days."







For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29.





On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore and authorities declared holiday for schools in regions including Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.



Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27, when the deep depression is likely to become a cyclonic storm.