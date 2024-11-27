RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Handicapped man on bail commits five murders

November 27, 2024  10:10
Representational image
The Valsad Police arrested an alleged serial killer for the rape and murder of a girl on November 14.

 The accused, identified as Rahul Singh Jat (29), a resident from Rohtak and a handicapped person, had committed the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Motiwada, as per police officials. 

 A forensic postmortem of the victim's body confirmed rape and murder as the causes of the death. Taking advantage of his illness, the accused used to travel openly in trains. 

 Upon receiving information about the incident, the Valsad Police immediately filed an FIR. A team of four Deputy Superintendent Police (DYSP) and 10 Police Inspectors (PI) was formed and all nearby railway stations were checked with the help of railway security personnel. 

 Within 11 days, the police with the help of CCTV footage, backtracking and forward tracking had tracked a record to the accused and had been arrested by the Jodhpur Police for committing thefts and other crimes.

 However, he had been released from there on November 15 and had committed a total of five murders after his release. 

 The accused was later found travelling in a train to Vapi, from where he was arrested by the police, said Valsad Superintendent (SP) Karanraj Vaghela. 

 "The police had arrested the accused on 24 November for committing the murder of the 19-year-old girl on November 14. Upon receiving the information, the police had filed an FIR and had immediately formed a team of four DYSP and 10 PIS to check the nearby railway stations with the help of the railway security personnel. Upon checking the CCTV footages, we had found a person with a similar face and with the help of backtracking and forward tracking, he was found earlier arrested in the Jodhpur jail. However, when he was arrested by the officials, he was found travelling on a train to Vapi," said Valsad Superintendent (SP) Karanraj Vaghela while speaking to ANI. 

 Upon further investigation, the accused had revealed that he had committed a total of five murders in West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, as per officials. 

 "When we arrested the accused and interrogated him, he revealed that he had committed a total of five murders after being released from the Jodhpur jail. The latest murder was committed in the Pune-Kanyakumari express. The victim in this case is still unknown and the police is carrying on investigation," the SP added. 

 The accused has been taken on remand for a total of 10 days, the police further added. -- ANI
