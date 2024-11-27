Govt to launch 1st round of auction of minerals in offshore areas on Thursday





These minerals are critical for infrastructure development, high-tech manufacturing and green energy transition.





"The Ministry of Mines will be launching the first-ever tranche of auction of mineral blocks in offshore areas of India on 28th November 2024," an official statement said.





The move assumes significance as it will lead to foray into the exploration and development of undersea mineral resources within its offshore area. Offshore areas include territorial waters, continental shelf, exclusive economic zone, and other maritime zones of the country. -- PTI

