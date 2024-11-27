RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


EVM hai toh mumkin hai: Sena-UBT on results

November 27, 2024  15:48
Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday said the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra won a "bumper lucky draw" in the assembly elections, but a cloud of suspicion hangs over the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "EVM hai to mumkin hai," (anything is possible with EVMs), said the editorial in the party mouthpiece `Saamana'. 

 US-based billionaire Elon Musk recently praised the speed at which votes were counted in Indian elections and contrasted it with the pace of counting in the presidential polls in his country, but even ordinary Indians are "dumbstruck" by the functioning of the EVMs, Saamana said. 

Further, Musk himself had said a few months ago that EVMs can be hacked, it pointed out. "How did the ruling Mahayuti win this "bumper lucky draw" of 230 out of 288 seats? While seeking answers, the thinking stops at the EVMs," it said. -- PTI
