Domestic stock markets open near flatline





In the opening trade, the stocks of Coal India, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Kotak Banks were the top gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement were the major losers on the NSE.





Among the sectoral indices, Auto and IT opened in green territory. The sectoral indices of banks, financial services, FMCG, media, pharma, PSU, and private banks, realty, healthcare, and consumer durables opened in red. As per the market analysts, IT stocks and the Adani Group will remain in focus. -- ANI

Domestic stock markets on Wednesday opened near the flatline on a cautious note, tracking the subdued sentiment in Asian markets. At the opening of the trade, Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) started at 24,204.80, up 10.30 points and Sensex at 80,121.03, up by about 122 points.