BJP: Did MVA question EVMs during LS polls?





"31 MPS of the Maha Vikas Aghadi were elected during the Lok Sabha elections five months ago in Maharashtra; why didn't they raise questions on EVMs at that time? Now their candidate has won Nanded Lok Sabha by-elections, were there no problem with the EVMs there? They are just creating a mess and instead of blaming the EVMs, they should introspect on why they lost.





"They will lose the elections in the future also if they keep doing this. There is no delay in the government formation. Every worker wants his leader to become the CM. It's being formed for the people. Soon a good government will be formed," Bawankule said while speaking to ANI.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday lashed out at the opposition and said that the party should introspect the situation instead of blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).