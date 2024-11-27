Arrest of Hindu leader in Bangladesh: Minister seeks intervention of UN





Condemning the arrest of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh, he said such attacks are against humanity. "The caretaker 'prime minister' of Bangladesh is in the clutches of fundamentalists. The way Hindus are being attacked is against humanity. United Nations should intervene in this matter," Singh told reporters in Parliament complex.





The Bangladesh interim government is headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Singh said the targeting of Hindus and arrest of religious leaders shows that fundamentalists are dominating the Bangladesh interim government like in the case of Pakistan.





The minister was asked about the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation there.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh reflects that the interim government of that country is in the "clutches of fundamentalists" and sought the intervention of the United Nations in the matter.