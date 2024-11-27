RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


10 arrested in major crackdown on terror networks in J-K's Kathua

November 27, 2024  23:21
Ten over ground workers of terror groups were arrested on Wednesday during a massive crackdown aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The sweeping operation at 17 locations was jointly conducted by police and CRPF in general area of Malhar, Bani and upper reaches of Billawar besides border areas of Kana chack, Haria chack, Spral Pain and Chack Wajir Lahbju to uncover networks providing logistic and financial aid to terrorist groups, a police spokesperson said.

He said meticulously planned raids in connection with three FIRs related to terror incidents registered at police stations Malhar, Billawar and Bani led to the identification and arrest of 10 OGWs and terrorist suspects. 

A number of electronic devices were also seized during the searches, the spokesperson said.

Recently, three foreign terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in two different encounters with security forces in the upper reaches of Kathua district and its fringe area with Basantgarh in Udhampur district, causing serious setback to terror groups who have stepped up their activities in the district this year.

Over the past few days, police in Jammu region had intensified its crackdown on terror networks linked to JeM and Lashkar-e-Tayiba by conducting over 56 raids in various other districts including Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Reasi. -- PTI
