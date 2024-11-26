RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US, Israel envoy pay homage on 26/11

November 26, 2024  16:09
image
The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Tuesday paid his respects to the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Today, on the 16th anniversary of the attack, Garcetti said that the US pledges to continue the fight against acts of terror with India. In a post on X, he said, "Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honor the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue the fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India." 

 Earlier in the day, remembering the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, Consul General of Israel for Midwest India in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani paid his tribute to the martyrs on Tuesday at Nariman House in Mumbai. Remembering when he came to Colaba a few days after the attacks, he told ANI, "I was sent here at Nariman House in Colaba 2-3 days after the event took place here. I still remember the ammunition smell. It was very terrible." 

 He further said that the terrorists wanted to create fear and break the economy, however as he sees the bustling restaurants, he sees a victory against terrorism. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex slumps over Trump's tariff threats
LIVE! Sensex slumps over Trump's tariff threats

Ensure...: India tells B'desh on Hindu priest's arrest
Ensure...: India tells B'desh on Hindu priest's arrest

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

BJP in no hurry to name Maharashtra CM till...
BJP in no hurry to name Maharashtra CM till...

The priority now is to work out a comprehensive plan for government formation.

'Stop some poll guarantees': K'taka Cong MLA draws ire
'Stop some poll guarantees': K'taka Cong MLA draws ire

The ruling party MLA from Vijayanagara suggested that the election guarantees have made it difficult to provide houses to the poor in the state.

4 dead as 3 houses collapse in MP after explosion
4 dead as 3 houses collapse in MP after explosion

Four women died and five others were injured after an explosion caused three houses to collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city. The incident took place in the city's Rathore Colony area around midnight. The body of one of the deceased...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances