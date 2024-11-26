US, Israel envoy pay homage on 26/11





Earlier in the day, remembering the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, Consul General of Israel for Midwest India in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani paid his tribute to the martyrs on Tuesday at Nariman House in Mumbai. Remembering when he came to Colaba a few days after the attacks, he told ANI, "I was sent here at Nariman House in Colaba 2-3 days after the event took place here. I still remember the ammunition smell. It was very terrible."





He further said that the terrorists wanted to create fear and break the economy, however as he sees the bustling restaurants, he sees a victory against terrorism. -- ANI

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Tuesday paid his respects to the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Today, on the 16th anniversary of the attack, Garcetti said that the US pledges to continue the fight against acts of terror with India. In a post on X, he said, "Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honor the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue the fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India."