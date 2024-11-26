RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

TMC leader arrested by CBI in Bengal school jobs scam

November 26, 2024  09:11
image
The CBI  arrested a Trinamool Congress leader, a close aide of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, for his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, an official said.

The TMC leader from Behala, Santu Ganguly, was held on Monday evening after marathon questioning by officers of the central probe agency at its city office here in connection with irregularities in recruitment in state-run primary schools, he said.

"We have evidence of his involvement in the scam. There is proof of his involvement in monetary dealings," the officer told PTI.

The CBI, during earlier searches at Ganguly's Behala residence, had seized several bank-related documents pertaining to the case, he said. 

"Ganguly has been close to Partha Chatterjee (former state industry minister). He was summoned today and remained non-cooperative throughout the questioning. We needed to take him in custody as part of the investigation," the officer added. 

The Enforcement Directorate, too, had earlier quizzed him and conducted search operations at his residence in connection with the scam. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised
LIVE! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised

'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'

'For politicians, winning the next election has become more important than economic stability of the country and broader national interest.'

Polls over, controversial cop back as Maha DGP
Polls over, controversial cop back as Maha DGP

The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the assembly polls. Shukla was removed from the DGP's post on the Election Commission of India's directive...

IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Mumbai Indians Squad

MI staged a coup on Day 1, by winning the bid for Trent Boult, bringing him back into the fold.

Protests in Bangladesh over arrest of Hindu leader
Protests in Bangladesh over arrest of Hindu leader

Das was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Karim said, without giving details of the charges for which he was arrested.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances