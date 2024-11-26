RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


That's what 5500 kg of meth looks like

November 26, 2024  15:55
The 5,500 kg of banned Methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren island is the biggest-ever seizure made by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official of the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command said on Tuesday.

  Speaking to PTI, the senior defence official said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline Methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation." -- PTI
