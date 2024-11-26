That's what 5500 kg of meth looks like





Speaking to PTI, the senior defence official said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline Methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation." -- PTI

