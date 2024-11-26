'Shinde should become union minister'





"Eknath Shinde should become Deputy CM or at least a central minister. PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah will definitely think about it and some decisions should be taken quickly.





"We very much need Eknath Shinde and his 57 MLAs. There should be a compromise quickly and the cabinet should be expanded with great confidence, but my party should get one ministerial post in that cabinet. I had made a similar demand to Devendra Fadnavis."

On CM face in Maharashtra, Union Minister & RPI-Athawale President, Ramdas Athawale says, "The Maharashtra dispute should end soon. BJP's high command has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM but Eknath Shinde is unhappy and his displeasure needs to be removed. BJP has so many seats that even BJP will not agree. I think that Eknath Shinde should take two steps back, just like Devendra Fadnavis took four steps back and worked under his leadership.