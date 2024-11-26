RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex slumps over Trump's tariff threats

November 26, 2024  16:26
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped the two-day rally and closed lower on Tuesday in line with weak global market trends amid concerns over tariff threats by US President-elect Donald Trump. 

 In a volatile trade, the 30-share Sensex declined 105.79 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,004.06. During the day, it lost 311.18 points or 0.38 per cent to 79,798.67. 

 The broader NSE Nifty declined by 27.40 points or 0.11 per cent to 24,194.50. From the 30-share Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards. Asian Paints, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers. -- PTI
