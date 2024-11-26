RBI Governor hospitalised for acidity is doing fine: Apollo





"He is now doing fine and there is no cause of concern. He will be discharged shortly," a medical bulletin issued by Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, said. Meanwhile, a RBI spokesperson said, "Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation." "There is no cause for concern", the spokesperson added.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalised in Chennai last night for 'acidity,' and was now doing fine, the healthcare major treating him said on Tuesday. Das was admitted in Apollo Hospital here for observation.