Rahul: Does Constitution have Savarkar's voice?

November 26, 2024  14:29
image
At the Constitution Day program at Talkatora Stadium, Lok Sabha LoP & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Does it (Constitution) have Savarkarji's voice? Is it written somewhere in it that violence should be used, people should be killed or that the govt should be run by using lies? This is a book of truth and non-violence. 

"A few days ago we started the work of a caste census in Telangana and it is not a bureaucratic exercise. For the first time caste census has been made a public exercise in Telangana. The questions that are being asked are not being chosen by 10-15 people in a closed room, they are lakhs of people including Dalits, tribals, backward class people, poor, general caste people, minority people, everyone and the people of Telangana have designed the census. Wherever our government comes in the future, we will carry out caste census there."
