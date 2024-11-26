RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul didn't greet Prez at Constitution Day event: BJP

November 26, 2024  18:15
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he did not greet President Droupadi Murmu at an event held to mark Samvidhan Diwas in Parliament.

Posting two video clips purportedly of the event on X, the BJP said, 'Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President.'

It added, 'Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the scion of Congress? What kind of a cheap mentality is this?'

In one of the videos posted by the BJP on X, Gandhi was seen taking his seat on the dais at the event even before the President sat down.

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who was standing next to Gandhi, was seen prompting him to get up. 

In another video clip posted by the BJP, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kharge were seen standing and greeting the President but Gandhi did not appear to be greeting the President. 

'Congress always disrespect President Droupadi Murmu ji. President kept standing, Shehzada (scion) sat down. Didn't greet the President,' read the captions in the video clips posted by the BJP.   -- PTI
