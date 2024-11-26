President releases coin on 75 years of Constitution





The President says, "In the last few years, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections. The poor are getting their own houses and world-class infrastructure is being developed in the country. Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development."

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day. She released a commemorative coin on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan.