RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

President releases coin on 75 years of Constitution

November 26, 2024  11:52
image
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day. She released a commemorative coin on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan. 

The President says, "In the last few years, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections. The poor are getting their own houses and world-class infrastructure is being developed in the country. Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Judiciary should not play role of Oppn: Chandrachud
LIVE! Judiciary should not play role of Oppn: Chandrachud

Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM
Sena plays Maratha card to back Shinde as Maha CM

Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a massive victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, consensus has eluded the ruling combine's leaders so far on who should be the next CM.

'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'

'For politicians, winning the next election has become more important than economic stability of the country and broader national interest.'

Can special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies
Can special diet cure cancer? Navjot Sidhu clarifies

Sidhu stated that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, emphasizing the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery.

'It's A Different Kashmir Now'
'It's A Different Kashmir Now'

'One day, I would love to have a house there.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances