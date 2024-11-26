RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


PM, HM's pick for Maha CM acceptable: Shiv Sena

November 26, 2024  14:17
Eknath Shinde's last official duty as CM, at the Martyrs' Memorial
As the Mahayuti alliance mulls over the next Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader and state minister in the outgoing cabinet Deepak Kesarkar said on Tuesday that any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to him. 

 "CM Eknath Shinde has submitted his resignation to the Governor and the Governor has appointed him as the caretaker CM till the new government is formed, he will handle the work of the government. Mahayuti leaders will sit together and discuss and go to Delhi and then a decision will be taken," Kesarkar said on Tuesday. 

 "CM Shinde has clearly said that whatever decision PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah take, it will be acceptable to him," he told reporters. 

 When asked about if there is a favoured candidate, he said that there is no clear favourite to the CM's post as of now as the party leaders discuss among themselves. 

 "All three leaders are discussing together, a good decision will be taken when they discuss with," he told reporters. Earlier, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan. In a post on X, he told his party's supporters to not congregate or gather in Mumbai to show support for him. 

 "Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else," said the X post by Shinde.

 Mahayuti alliance won with a landslide victory, and Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party by winning over 132 seat, the alliance is yet to decide on a Chief Minister to lead the government. -- ANI
LIVE! BJP will not announce Maharashtra CM till...
Whatever decision PM, Shah take: Sena on Maha CM post
'Mahayuti leaders will sit together and discuss and go to Delhi and then a decision will be taken'

MNS candidate received just 2 votes? BMC reacts
In a viral video, Yerunkar alleged a mismatch in the polling data and EVM numbers. He received only two votes at the polling centre where four members of his family voted, he said, questioning the count.

SC rejects plea for paper ballots instead of EVMs
The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition seeking to revert to ballot paper voting in elections. The court questioned the petitioner's arguments and pointed out the lack of evidence to support claims of EVM tampering. The...

'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
'For politicians, winning the next election has become more important than economic stability of the country and broader national interest.'

