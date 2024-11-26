PAN cards with QR code soon...





The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday. PAN is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to Indian taxpayers. -- PTI

The government has approved a Rs 1,435-crore project to revamp the existing system of issuing permanent account number under which PAN cards with QR Code feature will be given free of cost to taxpayers. The PAN 2.0 project aims to create a "common business identifier" for all digital systems of government agencies.